- The belief within WWE is that Vince McMahon is no longer involved with creative. That from PW Insider, whose sources tell them Triple H has been “basically knighted” by Endeavor.
- In a follow-up Fightful Select reports that talent hasn’t explicitly been told McMahon isn’t involved, but a source cited the wider variety of talent being featured on Raw & SmackDown and how certain acts are getting prominent spots as evidence Vince isn’t calling the shots. It was also pointed out that there have been less late changes to shows in recent weeks.
- While Fightful says there are those on the roster with an “I’ll believe it when I see it” attitude with regards to Vince staying out of creative for long, just the perception Triple H rather tna Vince is making the final call has improved morale at WWE.
- Brian Pillman, Jr. will be getting a WWE name before he debuts on television, and PW Insider heard that name will be Lexis King. WWE recently filed a trademark on “Lexis King”, which is said to be a tribute to women in Pillman, Jr.’s family.
- Per Fightful, AEW secured a ten minute overrun for tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Khan also announced TBS will be airing the first 30 minutes of the show commercial-free, matching what USA & WWE announced earlier for the episode of NXT that Dynamite’s going to be competing against.
- Insider says FTR’s surprising AEW Tag title loss last Saturday has nothing to do with Cash Wheeler’s August arrest.
