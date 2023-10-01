Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the five performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Sept. 24-30 — Raw, NXT, Powerrr, Dynamite, Impact, Fusion, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, Collision, New Japan’s Destruction in Kobe & Road to Destruction shows, NXT No Mercy, and everything else I’m no doubt forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

He friggin’ did it...

Men who won or successfully defended titles in AEW last week claimed the top three, and four out of ten, spots in our latest Rankings.

A woman who won twice en route to calling a WrestleDream TBS title shot on Collision landed in fourth, right in front of the WWE Women’s World champion coming off a successful SmackDown defense.

The finalists in Stardom’s 5 Star Grand Prix both landed in the Top 10. Now we’ll see how high the woman who won the grueling two-month tournament can climb this week.

AEW was also represented by one legend who won a Texas Death Match, and another who put over their World champ.

The CCWR: 2023-24, Week 25

1. Eddie Kingston

2. MJF

3. Christian Cage

4. Julia Hart

5. IYO SKY

6. Maika

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Rey Fenix

9. Suzu Suzuki

10. Samoa Joe

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where The Devil is now in the Top Five, and his last challenger moved out of a tie for tenth...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Sept. 23

1. Orange Cassidy - 103

2. Jey Uso - 49.5

3. IYO SKY - 41

4. MJF - 38

5. Willow Nightingale - 31.5

6. Jay White - 30.5

7. Seth Rollins - 30

8. LA Knight - 29.5

9. Samoa Joe - 25

10. (tie) Chad Gable -24

10. (tie) Gunther - 24

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. The main things you need to know are you have five spots on your ballot, you can’t put the same person in two of them, but you can split a single or multiple spots between multiple wrestlers. Now...

Let’s have those ballots! We’ll take it from there, and see you back here in a week for the results and another vote!