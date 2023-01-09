WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared a scary story on the most recent edition of his podcast.

The Angles were on vacation in Miami, and Kurt decided to take his kids out on the ocean for a day — despite the fact he can’t swim. Luckily, one of them is very good at it...

This week’s new episode of the Kurt Angle Show, I discussed how my 11 year old daughter Giuliana recently saved my life. She is my hero. It was very surreal and I thank God she had the ability to be an amazing swimmer and she kept her composure during a time of panic.

“I actually took my kids jet skiing. My first kid that I put on the back for me to ride them - because they are too young to drive themselves - I put her on the back and we went out and when I went to make a turn - I slowed down and stopped, I wanted to make a turn - and I didn’t put the accelerator on when I was turning and we flipped over. We went into the ocean.

“Thank God my daughter is like an Olympic-caliber swimmer. I even had the safety vest on but it wasn’t working, I was still sinking. I can’t swim so I’m in trouble. I couldn’t get above water, I was going under. My daughter kept her composure. The jet ski got away from us, it was like 50 feet away from us. She didn’t know whether to go to the jet ski or to me but she came over to me and saved my life. She pulled me over to the jet ski, she swam 50 yards with me in her hands.

“I couldn’t get myself on the jet ski, my arms are so weak now because of my neck I can’t push myself up. So now, she’s putting her hands under my ass and pushing me up onto the jet ski and she got me up there. Then she jumped up behind me and I said, ‘You know what, honey? You just saved my life.’”