The hottest video in the history of UNO-playing wrestlers is here

During the pandemic, Austin Creed (aka Xavier Woods) started streaming UNO games with three of his closest WWE friends on his UpUpDownDown YouTube gaming channel. The videos of Creed, Cesaro, Adam Cole & Tyler Breeze grew so popular they ended up as their own brand — Da Party (as in “Where Da Party At?”)— with their own channel.

Over the course of their 2020-2021 run together, however, Breeze was released and Cole’s WWE contract expired. He signed with AEW. Cesaro did the same in early 2022, and resumed working under his real name Claudio Castagnoli in the process. Da Party was over... or so we thought.

The group came back together last fall. They’ve streamed their signature four-person UNO contests and other games on and off since then, while teasing they’d make like Jagged Edge & Nelly and drop some music.

It’s here!

“Can’t Stop Da Party” was released on Spotify last night (Jan. 8), and the music video went up today. It features the core four, with guest vocals from Harley Cameron. Cameron is no stranger to teaming up with wrestlers on musical projects, having worked in the past with Scarlett & Shotzi and IIconics/IInspiration.

Fun stuff, with lots of easter eggs for longtime Da Party watchers (including the return of Cole’s “roommate” Ronald). But I think we can all agree the big takeaway here is... Breezus’ has got bars!