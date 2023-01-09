Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that William Regal’s situation has been a topic of discussion internally now that Vince McMahon has come back and it’s unclear how this may affect him.

During a recent talk with Corey Graves on “After the Bell,” Ric Flair said Charlotte Flair had an issue with her teeth and that was something she dealt with during her time away from WWE.

In addition to her scheduled match against KAIRI in February, The Observer says Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is expected to work “selected New Japan shows as well as the 4/23 Stardom show at the Yokohama Arena.”

Fightful Select notes WWE has interest in bringing in Tama Tonga of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

There’s been a positive reception among AEW talent in relation to the updated look of Dynamite and Rampage, says Fightful.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter on Konosuke Takeshita’s AEW booking: “Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, he’s there to lose to the top stars in great matches, there are significant plans for Takeshita to be pushed as a top tier guy.”

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.