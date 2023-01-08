KeMonito announces desire to retire from lucha libre in 2023

All good things come to an end. That’s where lucha libre star KeMonito stands in contemplating his future. The masked man announced his desire to retire in 2023.

ANUNCIA SU RETIRO



El mítico luchador mexicano, Kemonito, anunció su retiro de la Lucha Libre. Aseguró que en este 2023 será la última vez que lo veamos en el ring.#CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/VhmnyV1nKw — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 7, 2023

Many are familiar with KeMonito from an infamous viral clip of being dropkicked off the ring apron by Ultimo Guerrero in 2008.

KeMonito has had much success beyond that moment. The man under the mask found popularity as Alushe, the sidekick to luchador Tinieblas. The furry costume was inspired by the Mayan sprite Alux.

When the mini parted ways with Tinienblas, KeMonito was born. He plied his trade as a mascot in CMLL in the form of a blue monkey. In an interview with Arena W de W Deportes, KeMonito spoke about the toll his career his taken on his body. The 55-year-old KeMonito would like to continue, however, he feels that his body is telling him the time for retirement is near. CMLL has publicly recognized KeMonito’s request, so a special send-off should be in the future later this year.

Fear not for KeMonito. At least he channeled Cobra Kai as inspiration to get payback on Ultimo Guerrero in a skit for Netflix.

Que bonito KeMonito!