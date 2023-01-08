72-year-old, NJPW grapplers, Falls Count Anywhere added to Impact Hard to Kill PPV

Hard to Kill is right around the corner as Impact’s next PPV on Friday, January 13. They filled out the card with a 72-year-old wrestler, a pair of NJPW grapplers, and a Falls Count Anywhere fight.

Impact is bringing in talent from far and wide for an X-Division six-way scramble with Angels, Yuya Uemura, Mike Jackson, Bhupinder Gujjar, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Kushida. That bout will take place on the Hard to Kill pre-show.

Uemura and Kushida are coming over from NJPW. Uemura has been honing his craft with consistent work in Impact for a few months. The recent bout with Bailey was one to check out (here) for Uemura fans. Kushida returns after a brief run last year in July and August, which saw him team up with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley for trios action.

Jackson is looking to grab glory at the age of 72. The septuagenarian debuted in Impact in 2020 to answer a challenge from Johnny Swinger, who was looking for a young buck. Jackson pulled out moves such as a suicide dive and walking the ropes Old School style. Unfortunately, Swinger stole the win with his feet on the ropes for leverage on a roll-up.

Even though Bailey is booked for this Hard to Kill contest, he may have other things on his mind. Impact announced an official date for Bailey’s Pit Fight challenge to Kenny King. The Pit Fight will air on the January 19 episode of Impact Wrestling. No ropes, win by knockout or submission.

.@KennyKingPb2 will face @SpeedballBailey in a no-ropes Pit Fight on the January 19 episode of #IMPACTonAXSTV where you can only win by knockout or submission!#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/L2ytKtk42m — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 7, 2023

Also announced for the pre-show is a Knockouts trios match. The Death Dollz threesome of Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, and Jessicka will battle Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Gisele Shaw with Jai Vidal by their side. Shaw proposed a union with Steelz and Evans to give them the numbers advantage.

Rich Swann wants to take his beef with Steve Maclin to the next level for Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta on the PPV card. It’s interesting that Impact added Atlanta to the match title. That should imply that chaos will carry out into the streets.

BREAKING: @SteveMaclin vs. #RichSwann goes down in a Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta Match on Friday, January 13th at #HardToKill from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA!



Order on FITE: https://t.co/xx3OrKet8r pic.twitter.com/EUc0AFt96H — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2023

One other note, Killer Kelly was added to the Knockouts #1 contender bout to compete against Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taylor Wilde. No story reason was given.

The full lineup for Hard to Kill includes:

Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Bully Ray in Full Metal Mayhem Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Mickie James in Title vs. Career Impact World Tag Team Championship: Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination

Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley (c) vs. Matt Cardona & Brian Myers vs. Heath & Rhino vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey in 4-way Elimination X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus

Trey Miguel (c) vs. Black Taurus Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose

Joe Hendry (c) vs. Moose Knockouts #1 Contender: Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

Masha Slamovich vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly Falls Count Anywhere in Atlanta: Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham

The pre-show will feature:

Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, & Jessicka vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, & Gisele Shaw

Angels vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Mike Jackson vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Kushida

The Hard to Kill PPV will be available for viewing through Fite TV, and the pre-show will air for free on Impact’s YouTube channel.

Is the Hard to Kill card strong enough to earn your money?