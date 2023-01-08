Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 39 results & Week 40 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 1-6 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Battle of the Belts V, New Japan Wrestle Kingdom 17 & New Year Dash!!, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

You like her! You really like her!

Well, maybe we should say that enough of you liked her dethroning Ronda Rousey to make her #1?

The (since partially deposed) King of Television made an impression by playing post-match barber. The guy who showed up after Wardlow’s haircut picked up a few points, too.

All but one of the guys in the last SmackDown main event of 2022 got a spot, and the dude left out wasn’t the one who only wrestled for a few seconds.

A late Match of the Year candidate got two places in the Top 10, even if some mainstream sites (cough, cough) didn’t even cover their World of Stardom championship classic.

Ninth place went to a guy who talked at Hangman and hung with the Martins, tenth to a one I’ve started to think of as Mr. Rampage.

CThe CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 39

1. Charlotte Flair

2. Samoa Joe

3. Kevin Owens

4. Giulia

5. Sami Zayn

6. John Cena

7. Syuri

8. Darby Allin

9. Jon Moxley

10. Orange Cassidy

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where w

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Dec. 31

1. Sami Zayn - 130.5

2. Jon Moxley - 122

3. MJF - 83

4. Wardlow - 56

5. CM Punk - 54

6. Gunther - 48

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. (tie) Roman Reigns - 32

9. (tie) Ricky Starks - 32

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.