Rumor Look Back: July 1 - 7, 2022

- Sources told Ariel Helwani that Logan Paul’s WWE contract is “a multi-year deal to compete at multiple events per year.”
- He’s only worked a couple matches, but it’s only been 6 months so far and he was injured in his most recent.
- Regarding Santana’s brutal knee injury suffered during AEW Blood & Guts, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said the early word is that he might have “torn multiple ligaments, ACLs, MCLs, whatever’s in there.”
- We haven’t seen him since. Hopefully he’s recovering well.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said WWE is considering call-ups to the main roster for NXT wrestlers Sanga and Xyon Quinn. WWE really believes that Quinn is “the total package.”
- Neither of these wrestlers are on the main roster. (0/2)
- Post Wrestling’s John Pollock heard that Triple H was not at this week’s NXT taping, despite last week’s claim that he’s back.
- Certainly not back like John Wick was back.
- Meltzer said at one point the plan in AEW was to use Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks “as catalysts” for new trios titles, after Omega returns from injury.
- That is what happened. And then they had to relinquish them due to the Brawl Out drama. (1/1)
- Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicated that John Cena’s next match in WWE, which at one point was rumored to be against Theory later this month at SummerSlam, might be delayed until next year at WrestleMania 39.
- It didn’t happen at SummerSlam, but we don’t know what the former Face that Runs the Place is going to do at WrestleMania (if anything). Theory is a possibility, but we’ve also heard GUNTHER and Logan Paul.
- According to Fightful, there are serious talks in WWE to call up Solo Sikoa (the Usos’ brother) from NXT to the main roster.
- That happened at Clash at the Castle. (1/1)
- The original plan was for the Young Bucks to win the IWGP Heavyweight Tag titles at Forbidden Door, according to WON. That would have set up a future match with the AEW Tag champs, but The Bucks were on board with changing it to FTR winning, and an eventual match between the two teams with all four belts (AAA, AEW, ROH & IWGP) on the line.
- Unfortunately, the latter didn’t happen either. FTR has dropped all their gold, likely because their contract is coming up. (0/1)
- With his injury on Wednesday’s Dynamite in the news, attention’s been called to Santana possibly being unhappy in AEW. This tweet is being interpreted as a countdown until his contract expires.
- It’s a shock that he and Ortiz didn’t win the AEW titles at all, being one of a handful of day one tag teams.
- There’s also speculation, amplified by a discussion on Fightful’s YouTube review of Blood & Guts, that there’s been a falling out of some sort between Santana & Ortiz. It’s been pointed out they haven’t worked as a two-man tag team in months, and no longer stand next to one another in group promos. Santana has been taking indie bookings without Ortiz.
- That’s a shame if true. Who knows? Maybe they were never that close, but they worked together for so long that there was likely a close bond at one point.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the current plan is to do Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship at SummerSlam.
- That’s what they did. Liv retained but was tapping out as she did. (1/1)
- Fightful Select says the mystery vignette that aired during Money in the Bank was for Edge.
- That was for Edge. (1/1)
- According to WrestleVotes, Stephanie McMahon held a company wide meeting before Money in the Bank and it was “generally well received.” PW Insider claims said meeting was about pushing that WWE is “one big family.”
- I wonder how liked she is amongst the talent.
- Per Meltzer on WOR, there are some in WWE who are high on Montez Ford and want to push him as a singles star, “especially with his new physique.”
- I still think that’s in his future.
- The finishes for Money in the Bank weren’t told to the wrestlers until the day of the show, says Fightful.
- Keeping it secret should help prevent leaks. I know business run on leaks. Hell, we benefit from that news and always pass on rumors on here, but as a fan, it’d be nice to be surprised more.
- Discussing why Logan Paul is being booked as a babyface on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said it’s because Paul’s “calling the shots” in his dealings with WWE, and wants to be presented as a good guy.
- I understand giving the talent some input, but in no world is Logan Paul a babyface. If this is true, they have to put their foot down somewhere. Logan Paul is a heel. His real life persona dictates it. He’s an abrasive YouTube personality who most recently has gotten in hot water for his NFT game that turned out to be some crypto scam that cost folks a bunch of money. He uses Puerto Rico as a tax haven and then accused Bad Bunny (who unlike Paul is Puerto Rican) of the same thing when called out. He’s kind of a POS, and while I definitely don’t think that at disqualifies him from being in WWE (he’s actually pretty damn good at the wrestling thing), it should take ‘babyface’ out of the equation.
- A source identified as “Ronda Rousey’s photographer” claimed in an Instagram Story that Rousey never “wanted or asked to be a champion” in WWE, and “demanded” she drop the SmackDown Women’s title to the most passionate member of the locker room.
- A source without repute.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Andrew Zarian said the announcement of Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor came shortly after a source first told him Warners Discovery would “love” more PPVs from AEW.
- Introducing ROH into the AEW TV, at least for me, has hinder their overall product. It’s too muddled. It’s not bad but it should be more streamlined.
- Zarian speculated Death Before Dishonor streaming on Bleacher Report could be a sign Tony Khan & Warners have struck a television or streaming deal for ROH: “I don’t know this, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there was an announcement at the PPV.”
- There has still been no announcement. (0/1)
- Andrade & Rush vs. Lucha Bros was scheduled for last week’s Dynamite, but was nixed due to a Rey Fenix health issue, per Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- That eventually happened at Quake By the Lake.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated Riddle vs. Seth Rollins is the plan for SummerSlam.
- That did not happen at SummerSlam. They ran an angle, but the match didn’t happen there. Riddle has since been suspended for failing a drug test amidst sexual abuse allegations. (0/1)
- GiveMeSport says Tyson Fury is in talks with WWE about making a return, possibly for something at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in early September.
- Fury was in the crowd and sang in the ring with Drew afterwards, but I wouldn’t consider that ‘a return.’ (0/1)
- For what it’s worth, Tony Khan told The Masked Man Show that he would be open to talking about doing a joint show with AEW and WWE but he doesn’t think it’s going to happen.
- I would highly doubt this ever happens.
- Ringside News claims Theory was always going to win the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and there was never a set plan for Cody Rhodes to win, even before he got hurt.
- That was a pretty lame finish. This was still Vince’s version of Theory.
- Journalist Adam Cailler claims he was told the WES debut show scheduled for July 9, 2022, has sold less than 350 tickets for a 10,000 seat arena in Nottingham.
- It was canceled.
- Buff Bagwell has been trending after it was revealed the wrestler was not the person posting the wrestling opinions and pro-LGBTQ & other progressive messages that made his official Twitter account quite popular this year. This came out in part because fans weren’t receiving merchandise they’d paid for.
- I remember enjoying the fake Buff Bagwell, but not being surprised when we learned it wasn’t him at all.
- The person who was running both the account and Buff’s merch operation, an associate Bagwell identifies as “Michael Long”, is allegedly a registered sex offender.
- “Buff isn’t saying these inclusive things folks are appreciating him for and the guy who was is actually a sex offender who had a falling out with Buff over t-shirt sales.” What a carny f’n business.
- In line with a previous rumor about Colt Cabana re-signing with AEW, Fightful Select indicates Cabana wasn’t expected to be offered a new contract until several members of the roster “went to bat” for him. Cabana is said to be popular backstage, but is “almost never” at tapings — possibly due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
- This wouldn’t come back to haunt anyone.
- Despite Triple H being “back”, PW Insider says NXT creative is unchanged with Bruce Prichard and Shawn Michaels in charge, Johnny Russo as head writer, and Nick Bonanno & George Carroll rounding out the team.
- Triple H never really returned, though we don’t know if he would have if he didn’t take over WWE creative.
- WWE is touting the success of Money in the Bank behind the scenes, with Fightful reporting company execs have been told the 2022 edition was the “most viewed” in the event’s history, and had the “second highest gate” of any Money in the Bank show.
- Interesting - I don’t remember it having more buzz than usual.
