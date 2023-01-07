Alexa Bliss has some explaining to do

Fans hungry for some big developments in the Bray Wyatt story might want to tune into Raw this Monday (Jan. 9).

One week after she broke Bianca Belair’s face with a pair of DDTs onto the ring steps — moves that seemed to be triggered by two “fans” in Uncle Howdy masks and Wyatt’s moth logo on the Titantron during last week’s Raw Women’s title match — Bliss will be on television this Monday night to ”explain her brutal actions”.

Alexa’s been no selling the other Wyatt-related signs that have flashed around her, and her actions that have followed some of those. This one is gonna be hard to wave off, however.

Even with a Pitch Black match with LA Knight coming up at the end of the month, we haven’t gotten many answers about Wyatt and/or Howdy on SmackDown. Could we finally get some on Raw?

Whatever explanation Bliss gives us joins “what’s next for Austin Theory after he successfully defends the United States championship against Seth Rollins?” as the only things announced for Raw. The episode will air opposite the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and TCU.