Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful Select heard from dozens of people in WWE who were all “floored” by the news that Vince McMahon has set into motion his plot to return to WWE. The reaction of shock spanned numerous departments within the company, with seemingly nobody tipped off as to what was coming.
- One talent expects there will be “roster uproar” if McMahon returns to his position as head of WWE creative.
- Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston put a rough estimate of 60% on the likelihood that McMahon’s plan will succeed.
- According to Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez, Sasha Banks has told people that she will not be on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer adds that “everybody” in Japan was saying that her NJPW deal has nothing to do with AEW.
- PW Insider notes there are talks in WWE of turning Bobby Lashley heel very soon. Given the fact that MVP was spotted in the background of Raw talking to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, there is speculation that Bob’s turn might coincide with the return of The Hurt Business.
- Now that he’s officially back with WWE, Insider says William Regal will be at tonight’s SmackDown taping as part of his new responsibilities.
- Meltzer said there is a “difference of opinion” in AEW on whether Death Triangle or The Elite should win the final match of their best-of-seven series in Los Angeles on Dynamite. Meltzer believes that AEW President Tony Khan wants to put the AEW world trios title on The Elite.
