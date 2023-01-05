MLW Roundup: NZO trash talking Microman, Willie Mack debut match, more!

MLW is ready for the new year with a fresh TV taping for January 7. The gladiators roll into Philadelphia for Blood & Thunder.

Blood & Thunder features interpromotional matches, title fights, the return of John Morrison (aka Johnny Fusion), and much more. The card currently stands at:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Yamato

MLW National Openweight Championship: Davey Richards (c) vs. John Morrison

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka) (c) vs. Samoan SWAT Team (Lance Anoa'i & Juicy Finau)

MLW Women's World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Zoey Skye

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Real1 NZO vs. Microman

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club (Myron Reed & Mr. Thomas)

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy

The Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) in action

For the headliner, Yamato is arriving from DragonGate to challenge for MLW’s top prize. He believes that he has the technique to overcome Alexander Hammerstone’s muscularity and bring the MLW World Heavyweight Championship back to Japan.

Ben-K has a new gold chain for his fight with Jacob Fatu, and he can thank NZO for the gold. Chika-chika-chika-ahhhh!

Real1 gifts gold chain to Fatu’s opponent.



NZO versus Microman is a match I never imagined, but now I want it. Real1 had fighting words for his adversary. NZO was all over the place in his promo, but the message was clear. An ass kicking is in Microman’s future.

I’m guessing that the Blood & Thunder matches should be aired on Fusion in four to six weeks. In the meantime, MLW has fresh Fusion episodes resuming Thursday nights at 8 pm ET available for streaming through Pro Wrestling TV.

In the last episode of Fusion (#160), Taya Valkyrie retained the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship against Lady Flammer. La Wera Loca survived a Mexican Destroyer to fire up with offense and win via Road to Valhalla. MLW treated them right with a big match feel playing the national anthems of both Canada and Mexico.

Alex Kane made quick work of D3 to win his Peach State Prize Fight challenge. The goal was for D3 to survive five minutes to earn a cash prize, but Kane’s suplex game was too imposing. Five suplexes from the Suplex Assassin finished the job on the Italian.

Mance Warner outsmarted Mads Krugger in a tables match. It was a physical fight with doors, chairs, and screwdrivers. Krugger was in control after spearing Warner through a door in the corner. The masked mercenary set up a table on the floor, however, a bloody Warner eye-poked Krugger to shove off the apron crashing through the table. Ole Mancer was victorious and celebrated with cold light beer.

For this week’s new episode of Fusion, Willie Mack is set for his MLW debut. He decided to challenge Jacob Fatu to show the Atlanta crowd how they do it on the west coast.

The other bout on the show will be lucha libre trios action. Gino Medina has had enough of Microman, so he challenged his rival to a Loser Leaves MLW stipulation. Gino recruited Taurus and Mini Abismo Negro, while Microman will have Laredo Kid and Kommander by his side. The level of talent in that match should produce some neat lucha libre delights.

We’ll close with Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i, Lince Dorado, and Microman having a holiday shindig at the bar. Looks like a lot of fun.

