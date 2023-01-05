Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- William Regal officially returned to work at WWE yesterday morning, according to PW Insider. Other than that he’s a Vice-President, we still don’t know his title or official responsibilities.
- The Young Bucks are negotiating new contracts that would keep them in AEW “for quite some time”, per Fightful Select. Not much is known about the terms or where they are in the process. The locker room is said to be aware talks are ongoing.
- It’s not clear why it didn’t happen, but Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that Charlotte Flair was originally penciled in for a comeback last summer. WWE creative began planning for the return that did happen on last Friday’s SmackDown about a month ago.
- A tweet from Bobby Fulton claims John Laurinaitis will be appearing at a WrestleMania week collectibles show. It would be Laurinaitis’ first since being fired by WWE after misconduct claims against him surfaced as part of the Vince McMahon hush money investigation.
- In response to speculation she was one of the UK talents who are reportedly off WWE television due to visa issues, Doudrop tweeted that her visa was updated in April and she’s actually been “very sick” but is “healing”.
