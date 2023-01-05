Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

Wrestling Open Episode 53 (Jan. 5, 8 pm ET)

Alec Price vs. Channing Thomas (Iron Man Match)

Wrestling Open celebrates a year in business with a show built around a simple and classic concept: IRON MAN MATCH!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCP Can You Work Fridays? (Jan. 6, 7 pm PT)

Charles Mason vs. Robert Martyr Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, & “Filthy” Tom Lawlor) vs. the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue, & Midas Kreed) Rickey Shane Page vs. Vinnie Massaro Sandra Moone vs. Vert Vixen (WCP Women’s Championship First Round Match) Kevin Blackwood vs. Starboy Charlie Black Taurus vs. Bryan Keith Alex Shelley vs. Nick Wayne Alec Price vs. Titus Alexander (c) (WCP Championship)

West Coast Pro are lighting up your Friday night with a stacked card, featuring a first round match in their tournament to decide a women’s champion, youngster Wayne testing his mettle against vet and legend Alex Shelley, and the Prize stepping up for a chance to win the big one!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Save Us (Jan. 7, 8 pm CT)

Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater Arez vs. Cole Radrick Robert Anthony vs. Sawyer Wreck Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, Parrow, & SLADE) vs. THRUSSY (Allie Katch, Dark Sheik, & EFFY) H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) vs. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) (GCW World Tag Team Championship) Joey Janela (c) vs. Tony Deppen (GCW Extreme Championship)

GCW are back in Chicago with a heaping helping of good friendly violent fun for us all! THRUSSY in trios action against some bruisers, H8 Club back together one night only, by god Homicide and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 (Jan. 7-8)

—Night One (Jan. 7, 7 pm PT)—

Komander vs. Latigo (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Lio Rush vs. SB KENTo (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Jonathan Gresham vs. Jordynne Grace (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Konosuke Takeshita vs. Michael Oku (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Daniel Garcia vs. Titus Alexander (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (BOLA 2023 First Round Match)

—Night Two (Jan. 8, 6 pm PT)—

“Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. ??? (BOLA 2023 First Round Match) BOLA 2023 Quaterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

PWG! BOLA! ‘Nuff said!

Keep an eye on the website for preorder information, folks.

Free matches here!

Ashley Vox & Kris Statlander vs. Jeremy Leary & Skylar

Starting off hot with a high stakes apuesta from Limitless— it’s hair vs. career action, don’t miss it!

Jordynne Grace vs. LuFisto

Smash keep dumping their archives out with more and more gems like this one, enjoy!

THE CLASH Episode 8

Last but not least we’ve got a half hour of internet TV from F1RST Wrestling featuring some very nice very evil names you know you wanna blast your eyeballs with!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other "big-time" pro wrestling, there's something out there for you.