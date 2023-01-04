It was pretty clear when she debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier today (Jan. 4), dropped KAIRI, and posed over the IWGP Women’s champion while holding her belt in the air. If there was any confusion, Mercedes Moné (the former Sasha Banks) told her fellow ex-WWE Superstar she’d “leave her bankrupt in San Jose” — the site of New Japan’s Feb. 18 Battle in the Valley PPV.

But as this tweet says, it is now OFFICIAL!

Assuming she doesn’t defend the belt in the interim (and standard New Japan booking practice says she won’t), this will be KAIRI’s second defense of the new championship she just won in November.

It’s their first match as Bushiroad-contracted talents, but KAIRI and Moné have history in WWE. With her Kabuki Warriors partner Asuka, KAIRI feuded with Mercedes & Bayley over the Women’s Tag titles in 2020, and had one singles match on the July 3 Raw that ended in a disqualification win for the Pirate Princess.

Who takes this round? Find out Feb. 18 live in Northern California, or anywhere on Fite!