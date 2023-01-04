Aron Stevens is getting married... in an NWA storyline wedding

Professional wrestling and weddings go together like butter and popcorn. Delightfully delicious with a high likelihood to explode. The NWA is stepping into the chapel of love with a marriage ceremony for their first-ever live special episode of NWA Powerrr on January 31.

Aron Stevens is the groom in question. The master thespian formerly known as Damien Sandow popped the question to his beloved May Valentine. Watch the scene unfold on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr, starting at the 24:35 mark.

As Stevens was speaking about the Champions Series tournament, Valentine inquired about never taking her to Brazil like promised. Stevens pushed the blame onto ticket and passport issues. Valentine was saddened at the disappointment, so Stevens altered to talk of the altar. Stevens claimed he wanted to get married. Valentine jumped for joy and wanted to seal the deal right then with Father James Mitchell officiating the vows. Stevens slowed it down with an excuse to give her the best celebration. He did not look very pleased when hugging his betrothed.

Nevertheless, the wedding ceremony for Aron Stevens and May Valentine is official advertised for the live episode of NWA Powerrr on January 31.

I AM GETTING MARRIED! That’s right, it’s been a great run but I’m tying the knot at the first-ever LIVE @nwa Powerrr on January 31st!



RSVP for the Knoxville Convention Center | January 31, 2023!!



Tickets on sale at https://t.co/QJiHYzZBNm!! pic.twitter.com/9a1SLgz8Ds — Aron (@AronsThoughts) January 4, 2023

So, the big question is who will ruin the wedding? Place your bets.