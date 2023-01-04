Sasha Banks’ friends celebrate Mercedes Moné’s New Japan debut

Once again proving that Beyonce was on to something when she wrote the last lines of “Formation”, Mercedes Varnado is once again the topic of a lot of conversation.

We knew the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks was making her New Japan debut today (Jan. 4) at their Wrestle Kingdom show in the Tokyo Dome, so she was already trending before dawn here in the United States. Mercedes Moné’s appearance generated the expected amount of excitement, and sparked a fair amount of debate about how it went — and whose fault that was.

That debate doesn’t need us to keep it going, though, and we’re pretty sure that once Moné gets to actually wrestle, there will be fewer criticisms.

So we’re gonna accentuate the positive, which is that performing in Japan and joining the joshi ranks is clearly something Mercedes’ has been dreaming of for a long time. Her friends and colleagues clearly know this, and are shouting her out for making it come true.

Some of them were on hand today to do so...

What a life. pic.twitter.com/PPHHxmmnrr — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) January 4, 2023

MONÉ — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 4, 2023

Not everyone could make it across the Pacific, though. Not even every member of Team B.A.D.

— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) January 4, 2023

And she’s already making new friends, too!

We’re not friends with Mercedes, but we’ll also say congrats. Now back to wondering if her AEW debut will be announced tonight...