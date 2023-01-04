NWA ‘making bold changes’ to TV programming in 2023

The NWA is making bold changes to their viewing model for 2023.

The NWA had been debuting fresh episodes of NWA Powerrr and NWA USA through a special paid membership package on Fite TV. Those same episodes would be released on the NWA’s YouTube channel later in the week for free consumption. That model is no longer in existence.

The NWA ended the All Access package on Fite TV, and they are now loading up NWA Powerrr and NWA USA in their original time slots for YouTube. NWA Powerrr will air Tuesdays at 6:05 pm ET, and NWA USA will air Saturdays at 12 pm ET. That means NWA television shows are available without cost barriers for all to see as first run programming.

This new plan began with Tuesday’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which featured the Champions Series semifinals.

That show gears up for the first-ever live special of NWA Powerrr on January 31.

The NWA will still rely on Fite TV as a PPV platform. The Nuff Said event for February 11 will be headlined by Tyrus versus Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.

The term ‘bold’ is NWA verbiage from the press release. I suppose the implication is betting on themselves to grow the audience in an effort to entice a potential TV contract. This announcement frees them of any programming obligations to Fite TV in the case that the right deal comes along in 2023.

