While there is nothing official on Naomi, Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that he’s under the impression she’ll be returning to WWE.

Meanwhile, PW Insider notes that Bayley is in Japan in support of Sasha Banks’ appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. What all that entails is unclear but it could simply be a friend being there for a friend and nothing more.

Fightful Select says there are no plans to slow down on using wrestlers on both brands going forward, especially when it comes to feuds involving The Bloodline.

They also say that while Summer Rae was backstage at Monday Night Raw this week there are currently no plans to bring her back on full time.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that visa issues are to blame for some wrestlers from the United Kingdom not appearing on WWE or NXT TV lately.

