NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 live results, open thread

New Japan’s biggest show of the year comes our way today (Jan. 4) from the Tokyo Dome.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 will feature eight title fights, headlined by Jay White defending the IWGP World Heavyweight championship against G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada. The line-up also includes a tribute to Antonio Inoki, the long-awaited showdown between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega, WWE’s Karl Anderson defending the NEVER Openweight belt against his old Bullet Club mate Tama Tonga, AEW’s FTR putting their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team titles on the line against World Tag League winners Bishamon, KAIRI's first defense of the promotion’s new Women’s belt (which might be where we get the debut of a certain Boss), and much, much more.

Wrestle Kingdom 17 is available for viewing through NJPWWorld, and comes with either Japanese or English commentary. The PPV starts at 3am ET with a Kickoff show starting approximately an hour and 40 minutes before that.

Follow along here for updates, and have fun chatting in the open thread.