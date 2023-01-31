Aron Stevens’ botched his own wedding in the NWA

What’s that you hear? Wedding bells are in air.

Aron Stevens was ready to marry his beloved May Valentine in the NWA on the first-ever live episode of Powerrr. The man formerly known as Damien Sandow is a performer of many roles, and now it was time to undertake his most serious role to date. That of husband. Unfortunately, Stevens botched his own wedding.

The wedding ceremony starts at the 1:19:34 mark of Powerrr.

The honorable Sam Teano officiated the wedding. If that name sounds slightly familiar, then you must be mistaken. It was certainly not Santino Marella. (Yes, it was.) Aron Stevens and May Valentine made their way to the altar. Just look at all the joy.

Stevens prepared poetic compliments for his bribe. He dresses with style and talks with class. After the wedding, he’ll be all up in that (ass)... Santino cut him off to keep it clean. Valentine gave up on love before meeting Stevens. She was eager to spend the rest of her life with him.

Santino asked for any objections. Pollo Del Mar, Mercurio, and Natalia Markova all butt in saying Valentine was making a mistake. They viewed Stevens as a sneaky nogoodnik. Valentine could not be swayed. Her mind was made up to marry Stevens.

Santino asked for the marriage certificate, and that’s when the ceremony fell apart. Stevens presented the paperwork, however, Santino noticed an error. Valentine is a Brazilian native in the USA with a green card. Even though Valentine is a permanent resident, she is not an American citizen. The form Stevens used was for marriage between citizens. Santino refused to break the law and certify the wedding. The marriage could still take place with the correct documentation, but it would not be happening tonight. Stevens botched his own wedding.

Some might claim this was an innocent mistake. Others would say Stevens did this on purpose, because he had no intention of actually marrying Valentine. The storyline points to Stevens being a cad.

Valentine freaked out at the embarrassment. She hit Stevens with the bouquet, broke flower pots, and smashed the cake. As Valentine grabbed a champagne bottle with rage in her eyes, Stevens cowered behind his buddies, Carnage and Damage. Valentine broke the bottle over Damage’s head. The bride shouted at her groom, “I hate you!”

Well, weddings in professional wrestling have a terrible rate of conversion, but I wasn’t expecting an outcome in this manner. A clerical error is rather tame compared to chaotic wrestle weddings of past. Even though the ceremony was visually pleasing with some amusing lines, it dragged on too long and felt like a waste of time as the main event segment of Powerrr. My official score is dud.

Where does this wedding ceremony rank on your scale of wrestling weddings?