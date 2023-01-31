Matt Cardona signs contract for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match, but there is a catch

Matt Cardona is always ready. He is always ready to complicate matters. The NWA arranged a simple contract signing between Cardona and champion Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship as the main event of the Nuff Said PPV, but Cardona made it difficult.

The contract signing played out during the NWA’s first-ever live episode of Powerrr on Tuesday night (Jan. 31). This scene starts at the 31:20 mark of the show.

Cardona arrived in style with a pastel suit. His companion, Mike Knox, wore a dirty poncho.

Tyrus was ready and signed the paperwork right away without hesitation. Cardona hemmed and hawed. He brought up how he relinquished the belt and was never defeated for the title. Cardona viewed himself as the true NWA champion. For that reason, he believed that he should call the shots for this match. Tyrus agreed that he is not the undisputed champion due to Cardona’s previous injury circumstances. Tyrus urged that the only way to settle it is one-on-one, so sign the contract. Chants supporting Tyrus began to bubble from the crowd.

Cardona was still reluctant. Tyrus and BLK Jeez huddled, then Jeez proposed a solution. Tyrus and Cardona can compete in six-man tag action with the winner earning the right to choose the stipulation. And they can do that tonight!

Not so fast, my friend. Cardona was receptive to the terms, however, he was not ready to wrestle. Cardona requested one week to find partners, and then he could be always ready. Cardona finally signed the contract.

Tyrus versus Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship is now official for Nuff Said on February 11. In one week’s time, we’ll learn what the stipulation will be.

What kind of stipulation would you like for to see for Tyrus versus Matt Cardona for the Ten Pounds of Gold at Nuff Said?