CMLL Roundup: Dragon Rojo Jr. wins Reyes del Aire VIP tournament, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL put their best high flyers on display for the Reyes del Aire VIP torneo cibernetico on Friday night (Jan. 27). Atlantis Jr., Barbaro Cavernario, Dragon Rojo Jr., Fugaz, Gran Guerrero, Mistico, Panterita del Ring Jr., Soberano Jr., Stuka Jr., and Templario competed for the prize. In the end, Dragon Rojo Jr. took down Templario with a slingshot powerbomb for ultimate victory to win the trophy.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | y tenemos nuevo Rey del Aire VIP 2023! Dragón Rojo Jr. supera a Templario y se corona con esta distinción. #ReyesDelAireCMLL pic.twitter.com/cXG5YuOuLB — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) January 28, 2023

Savor the juicy highlights. Dragon Rojo Jr. and Templario had some sweet spots to push toward a mask versus mask feud.

The main event on Friday night was trios action between Volador Jr., Angel de Oro, & Niebla Roja versus Rocky Romero, Oraculo, & Titan. One week after winning the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship, Romero used this occasion as ‘papi’ of Volador to shove birthday cake in his rival’s face. The finish broke down into groin kicks with the referee disqualifying Romero’s squad. The aftermath saw tension and hair versus hair challenges. Feuds are brewing, and it’s only a matter of time to see how CMLL sorts the pay-off to these stories.

Touching on other notable moments since the last CMLL Roundup, Mistico & Panterita del Ring Jr. defeated Gran Guerrero & Raider to win La Gran Alternativa tournament. The concept is to pair a rookie with a veteran for tag team action. Panterita del Ring Jr. pinned Gran Guerrero off a shooting star press, and Mistico submitted Raider with an armbar. Enjoy the sizzling highlights.

CMLL rang in the new year with a 12-luchador Sin Salida cage match. Twelve men entered, ten escaped, two dueled one-on-one, and the loser lost his mask. Apocalipsis, Bengala, Difunto, Inquisidor, Millenium, Neon, Nitro, Oro Jr, Principe Odin Jr., Retro, Valiente Jr., and Zandokan Jr. were the participants. The final two came down to Apocalipsis and Valiente Jr. Valiente Jr. preserved his identity by pinning Apocalipsis on a bridging suplex. Apocalipsis removed his mask to reveal his name as Juan Carlos Contreras Uribe.

Stuka Jr. accepted an official invitation from Ultimo Guerrero to join Los Guerreros Laguneros. Stuka Jr. has been on the upswing of exposure since losing his mask at the 89th Anniversary in September.

