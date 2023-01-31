NWA is coming in hot Tuesday night (Jan. 31) for their first-ever live edition of Powerrr. The lineup features a world title contract signing, a wedding, the Champions Series final, and more on the road to Nuff Said.

Nuff Said is the next NWA PPV on February 11, which is inspired by Tyrus’ catchphrase. The main event is set to be Tyrus defending the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Matt Cardona. All that needs to happen is signing the paperwork to make it official. As is common in professional wrestling, contract signings generally erupt in fisticuffs.

⚡️ World Champion @PlanetTyrus and 2022 Independent Wrestler of the Year @TheMattCardona will meet face to face to sign the contract for their HUGE Title Match on Feb. 11th in Tampa, FL for 'NUFF SAID!' #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/dUBypJZa9Q — NWA (@nwa) January 19, 2023

One thing to keep an eye on is if NWA uses this segment to build any babyface sentiment on either end. Tyrus and Cardona are both heels, and that goes against traditional booking.

What’s wrestling without a little bit of love? Aron Stevens is bringing the romance for his wedding to May Valentine. The ceremony will be officiated by Sam Teamo, who looks suspiciously like Santino Marella in the silhouette. As is common in professional wrestling, weddings generally erupt in chaos.

Stevens has beef with Kratos and Question Mark II, so security better monitor them in the case of intrusion. There is also the possibility of Stevens getting cold feet. He promised long ago to take Valentine on vacation to Brazil, however, there was always an excuse not to travel.

The Champions Series started with eight teams, and now we are down to two. The final is between Team Tyrus and Team Rock N’ Roll. The prize is valuable with every member of the winning squad awarded a title shot of their choosing. The format will be Team War, which is an elimination style team gauntlet bout. Think of a torneo cibernetico without tags. One on one until pinfall or submission, then the next team member enters to continue the contest.

⚡️ The Champions Series Finals will be decided in an ULTIMATE Team War! At stake? The winners receive a title shot of their choosing. Any Time. Any Place.



Team @PlanetTyrus vs Team Rock N' Roll ‼️ #NWAPowerrr @RealKerryMorton pic.twitter.com/R7Ce3qBJIO — NWA (@nwa) January 19, 2023

Team Tyrus consists of Tyrus as captain, BLK Jeez as captain’s assistant, EC3, Trevor Murdoch, Thrillbilly Silas, Carnage, Rolando Freeman, Samantha Starr, Kayla Kassidy, and Allysin Kay. Team Rock N’ Roll includes Kerry Morton as captain, Ricky Morton as captain’s assistant, Taya Valkyrie, Chris Adonis, Alex Taylor, Dak Draper, Mims, Madi Wrenkowski, and La Rosa Negra. La Rosa Negra is an injury replacement for Jennacide, who was not medically cleared to compete.

The live Powerrr card will also have a battle of sweethearts between Angelina Love & Fodder against Kamille & Thom Latimer, Bully Ray versus Odinson in a No Table Match, The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) defending the NWA United States Tag Team Championship against the Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & “Adorable” Anthony Andrews), and NWA world women’s tag team champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) in action.

It is shaping up to be a wild night.

Powerrr goes live at 7 pm ET for free viewing on the NWA YouTube channel.