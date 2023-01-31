Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WWE is sticking with plans to run Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns as the main event of Elimination Chamber, according to Wrestling Observer. Dave Meltzer reports that’s been the plan since October or November.
- Meltzer also notes that Brock Lesnar isn’t scheduled to work the U.S. title Chamber match “at this point”, but he is supposed to be on the show.
- Regarding that Chamber match, Meltzer writes: “We were told that while the Chamber match for the U.S. title isn’t as strong as it being for a WrestleMania title shot or the WWE title, the feeling is that Reigns vs. Zayn is so hot it doesn’t matter what is on the rest of the show.”
- Sources told PW Insider “WWE is extremely happy with the performance of the Royal Rumble event over the weekend.”
- WrestleVotes claims to have heard praise for both Rumble matches, with specific mentions of Gunther’s performance and the midair collision spot Ricochet & Logan Paul pulled off. The Bloodline angle was placed last because everyone expected it to steal the show, as it did.
- Roxanne Perez’s time in the women’s Rumble match was kept short because WWE didn’t want to risk her getting hurt ahead of her title defense at Vengeance Day this weekend, per Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez.
- Kevin Nash said he was invited to Raw XXX by Bruce Prichard, but declined as he wasn’t interested in doing what he thinks they would have asked him to do, and because he didn’t want to have people he barely knows offering him condolences on the death of his son.
