The biggest show on New Japan’s calendar — Wrestle Kingdom — comes our way this week, on the same day (Jan. 4) and from the same place (Tokyo Dome) as it always does.

Anticipation is high for Wrestle Kingdom 17. In addition to paying off NJPW’s big angles with early match of the year candidates, this year’s card features stars from AEW and WWE. The company will pay tribute to the late, great Antonio Inoki, and are also expected to continue the growth of women’s wrestling in the promotion with the debut of Mercedes “Sasha Banks” Varnado.

The main card starts at 5pm local time, which is 3am Eastern here in the United States (a kickoff show is scheduled to begin at 3:20pm in Tokyo, or 1:20am ET). The only way to watch Wrestle Kingdom is on New Japan’s NJPWWorld streaming service. You can sign up here for 999 Yen per month, which at today’s exchange rate is about $7.66. The show will be available with Japanese or English language commentary.`

We’ll have live results and news from Wrestle Kingdom 17 from the pre-show through to the main event here.

Here’s the card for the show: