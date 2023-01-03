Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- There were pitches for John Cena to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, per Fightful Select, but those were “before the WWE regime change”.
- After word got out WWE had moved away from doing Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey at this year’s WrestleMania, sources told DAZN’s Steve Muehlhausen that “people close to Lynch feel the match has lost its luster and should’ve been 1 on 1 at WrestleMania 35 when Ronda was at her apex.”
- Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stardom wants to make their April 23 show in Yokohama Arena the biggest women’s show in decades. This could be where Sasha Banks vs. KAIRI takes place, and they’re working with free agents and other companies (including the Sendai Girls promotion run by WWE’s Meiko Satomura) to make it a multi-brand supershow.
- On his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan said AEW pulled Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara from AAA Night of Champions when Melo was needed on Dynamite because “some girl, I don’t know who, had COVID.” He said he “gets along with” Sammy and Tay, but stripped them of AAA’s Mixed Tag titles because this was the third booking they’ve missed.
- According to the WON, AAA wants to put their titles on members of their own roster going forward due to recent cancelations like Guevara and Melo’s. They would make an exception for Kenny Omega and the Mega Championship, though.
- WWE should be moving into their new corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut by March of this year, per CT Insider.
