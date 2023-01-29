Rocky Romero shoves cake in rival’s face, to defend CMLL championship on Jericho cruise

Rocky Romero is doing great work right now. It’s time to put Azucar on your radar to pay attention to his antics.

Last week, Romero defeated rival Volador Jr. to win the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship. Romero has Volador’s number in the ring and, thus, views himself as Volador’s papi. Like any good father, Romero couldn’t let Volador’s birthday pass without a cake. Romero treated his lucha libre son to sweets and a song on Friday night’s CMLL show. Volador appeared happy yet hesitant to trust his papi. That was for good reason, because Romero smooshed the cake in Volador’s face.

The moral of the story is to never trust a man who wears an eye patch as fashion rather than function.

Romero and Volador proceeded to compete in trios action on opposing squads. The finish played out like the Three Stooges with low blows all around. Romero was left standing. The referee noticed everybody on the mat grabbing their crotch in pain, so he deduced that Romero was guilty and awarded the win to Volador’s team. Alliances broke down and everyone bickered with everyone trying to get a hair versus hair match.

Romero is putting together one of the most interesting stories in CMLL in years. The feud is branching beyond simple chirping for mask versus mask or hair versus hair. CMLL can make money in a few ways using the feud for a multi-man hair match to tease for a singles hair versus hair blow-off between Romero and Volador. This feud is shaping up to be worthy as headliner for CMLL’s biggest show of the year on the 90th Anniversary in September.

Romero is also making waves behind the scenes in positive ways with a desire to defend the CMLL belt in other promotions. The relationship between AAA, AEW, CMLL, NJPW, and ROH is a complicated spider web to navigate. Romero received a little help from Chris Jericho to use his wizard powers to produce an unexpected match.

Romero will defend the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship against NJPW young lion Yuya Uemura on the Jericho cruise, which sails the high seas February 2 to February 6.

Get you conspiracy board set up.

The chain of relationships goes CMLL & NJPW and AEW & NJPW. CMLL and NJPW both used to work with ROH before Tony Khan purchased the company of honor. AEW is also friendly with AAA, which is rival promotion to CMLL in Mexico. CMLL has been steadfast in their refusal to accommodate talent relations in scenarios involving AAA luchadores. That rigidness allegedly forced AEW and NJPW to alter Forbidden Door plans in order to service CMLL’s whims. The Jericho cruise will have AAA superstars Fenix and Pentagon on board, so there was no guarantee that Romero could get the okay from CMLL. Even though the Romero match isn’t scheduled to be televised, it is still a notable step for the bout to occur in the first place.

It’s very rare for a CMLL championship to be defended outside CMLL. Thanks to @IAmJericho & @CMLL_OFICIAL I will defend my “CMLL WORLD HISTORIC WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP” on the @jericho_cruise !!



“La era del azucar ha comenzado” https://t.co/6EU7PHcbpM — ROCKY ROMERO aka “Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) January 29, 2023

The era of Azucar has begun.