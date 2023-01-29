Kamille surpasses 600 days as NWA women’s world champion

Kamille calls herself a one-time champion, and for good reason. The Brickhouse won the NWA Women’s World Championship from Serena Deeb on June 6, 2021.

Day 1 of The Brickhouse's 600 (and counting!) day reign with 'The Burke' started with a HUGE win in an epic battle with @SerenaDeeb at 'When Our Shadows Fall!'



Do you have a favorite opponent that @Kamille_brick

has faced?! #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/VdnJK7CGmH — NWA (@nwa) January 27, 2023

Kamille has held the belt ever since as her reign officially surpassed 600 days.

Kamille’s current reign ranks third in longevity during the modern era behind Jazz at 948 days and MsChif at 818 days. The territory days were another story. The Fabulous Moolah held the championship for 9,925 days total with reigns of 524 days, 1,909 days, 3,651 days, and 3,841 days. Debbie Combs rocked the belt for 7 years. June Byers was champion for 10 years. Mildred Burke was the inaugural titleholder holding gold from 1937 to 1954.

There is a strong chance for Kamille to remain with “The Burke” for another year or longer. The field is catching up to Kamille, but nobody stands out yet as the golden child to end Kamille’s run. NWA may have to turn to top talent from other promotions, such as Mickie James or Jordynne Grace.

If you are new to the world of Kamille, check out a pair of free matches from NWA events. For the first championship defense, the Brickhouse proved she was no fluke against Leyla Hirsch at NWA EmPowerrr on August 28, 2021.

At NWA 74 on August 28, 2022, Kamille had one of her toughest challenges to date against Max The Impaler (starting at 32:49).

How long do you think Kamille will hold the NWA Women’s World Championship? Who is on your radar to finally dethrone the Brickhouse?