Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 42 results & Week 43 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 22-28 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Royal Rumble, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Out Top Five last week were all champions in Ring of Honor at various points in their career, and four of them held ROH’s World title. Seems fitting.

Two of them are in the best story in WWE. Two were in AEW’s best match of the week.

Never been sure if this is the place to pay tribute to people who are no longer with us, but many of you thought we should, and this is the Community’s Ranking. R.I.P. Jay.

Less of a theme to the back half, although I don’t think any of them worked with the late Jamin Pugh.

One earned a U.S. title shot, one got a visit from Uncle Howdy, one if the G-D Head of the Table, one’s whole gimmick is a botched dive at this point (and I suspect the beneficiary of some bad actors having fun with the poll), and one is stealing the Mountain Dew Pitch Black right out from under a former WWE & Universal champ.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 42

1. Kevin Owens

2. Bryan Danielson

3. Jay Briscoe

4. (tie) Bandido

4. (tie) Sami Zayn

6. Bobby Lashley

7. Alexa Bliss

8. Roman Reigns

9. Top Dolla

10. LA Knight

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where The Dragon enters, and The Bloodline is the alpha and omega of our Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 21

1. Sami Zayn - 143.5

2. Jon Moxley - 122

3. MJF - 83

4. Gunther - 57

5. Wardlow - 56

6. CM Punk - 54

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. Bryan Danielson - 37

10. (tie) Will Ospreay - 35

10. (tie) Roman Reigns - 35

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.