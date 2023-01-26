MLW’s Richard Holliday gives statement about status with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer

MLW wrestler Richard Holliday has been sidelined since September 2022 with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer. The news was announced publicly in December. Holliday has been handling his recovery out of the spotlight.

The Sole Proprietor of the Dynasty was scheduled to appear on Thursday night’s episode of MLW Fusion (#164) to make a statement.

Holliday provided an update to his current status.

Richard Holliday: Consumers, it’s me, Richard. And I wanted to take this moment to speak candidly with you. Because I do understand that not everybody is on social media and sometimes it’s tough to stay on top of the news and everything that’s going on, but you might have been wondering why I have been absent from your screens and why I haven’t been in the world of professional wrestling as of late.

And that’s because in September of 2022, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer in the form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And while this was devastating news to me and completely shocking, just based upon me being a professional athlete and taking care of my body the way that I did, you think you’re invincible. And you think that something like this will never happen to you. But such is life, and, unfortunately, it can.

What I’ve been saying to myself though that it’s not the news that you get that defines you as a person, it’s how you react to it. And I just want to let each and every one of you know that I have been in the gym five to six days a week. I am training my ass off. The doctors are completely shocked by how I’ve been able to handle chemotherapy, because most people will tell you horror stories about. Luckily for me, I have been able to weather the storm the best that I possibly can. And I’m doing better seemingly each and every day.

And with that being said, I don’t know exactly when I’ll be able to get back into the ring or when I’ll be able to enter that world of professional wrestling, which I miss so dearly. It’s my life. It’s my life’s work. It’s my absolute passion. And until that day, I miss you guys. This is by no means a goodbye. This isn’t even a see you later. Because in my opinion, this is a see you soon. And I can’t wait for that day.

And I will leave you with this. When you’re breathing rarefied air, you fight.