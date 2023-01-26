Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

While he couldn’t confirm it, PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has heard from several people backstage at WWE who expect Nia Jax to be a part of the women’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.

In happier news from Insider, Johnson says Mark Briscoe’s match last night was not a one-off. AEW can use him as they would anyone else moving forward.

“People of influence” at WWE were happy with how Raw XXX turned out, per Fightful Select.

Speaking of Raw XXX, Insider reports Lita was in Philadelphia on Monday, but she was shooting material for A&E and not scheduled to appear on the anniversary show.

Mick Foley also shared on his Facebook that WWE invited him to Raw XXX, but he declined because he’s been on the road for the last month working on other projects.

Kon (formerly Konnor of The Ascension in WWE) told PW Torch he’s signed a multi-year contract with Impact.

