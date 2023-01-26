Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SLA Gateway to Anarchy 2023 (Jan. 27, 7 pm CT)

Austin Blackburn, Billy McNeil, Camaro Jackson, & Nikki Victory vs. Kayla Kassidy, KC Karrington, Moonshine Mantell, & Nick King Evan Gelistico vs. Victor Analog Aaron Williams vs. Adrian Surge Anakin Murphy vs. Craig Mitchell Jeremy Wyatt vs. Mad Dog Connelly Davey Vega vs. Thomas Shire Gary Jay vs. Steve Manders Christian Rose (c) vs. Kenny Alfonso (SLA Destination Championship) Derek Neal (c) vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell (SLA Gateway Heritage Championship)

St. Louis Anarchy are back with a whole heaping helping for up-and-coming midwestern talent, ya lucky ducks! Plus WARHORSE challenges for the Heritage title, and Christian Rose (who I have always thought underrated) defends the Destination Championship!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

PWM My Own Worst Enemy (Jan. 28, 4 pm ET)

Alex Reiman vs. Craig Steele Brittany Jade & Emily Jay vs. JC Storm & Ruthless LaLa Kerr (c) vs. the Wrecking Ball (PWM Championship) Chris Ryan vs. Steve Off (c) (PWM Dark Arts Championship) Cheeseburger vs. Vinny Pacifico (c) (PWM Junior Heavyweight Championship)

Pro Wrestling Magic have a night of champions lined up, with Cheeseburger challenging for the junior title!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Miight Snow (Jan. 29, 3 pm ET)

Dezmond Cole vs. Kris Brady Allie Katch vs. Love, Doug Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) Steve Manders vs. Trish Adora AKIRA & Masha Slamovich vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) Ichiban vs. Willow Nightingale Marcus Mathers vs. Wheeler YUTA Alec Price vs. Lio Rush

Last but not least Beyond are gonna brave that January weather machine and bring the heat to keep everybody warm with Lio Rush facing off against the Prize!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Billie Starkz vs. Free-Range Kara

Starting off with some sprinty-fresh action from F1RST Wrestling, y’all enjoy!

Above the Rest vs. Waves and Curls

Beyond bring us two of the best up-and-coming tag teams in the business clashing, check it out!

Trent Beretta vs. Trevor Lee

Last but not least we’ve got a blast from the past as FIP open the gates and bring us this match from 2014!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.