AAA held a press conference to announce the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup on March 19 in Guadalajara. The list of talent includes wrestlers from AEW, Impact, NWA, DragonGate, Oz Academy, and Qatar Pro Wrestling.
The AAA Lucha Libre World Cup will be contested in a trios tournament format. The men’s teams are:
- Dream Team: Alberto El Patron, Psycho Clown, & Hijo del Vikingo
- Mexico: Pentagon Jr., Taurus, & Laredo Kid
- USA: John Morrison, Sam Adonis, & Christopher Daniels
- Canada: Vampiro, Josh Alexander, & PCO
- Japan: Kuukai, La Estrella, & Takuma Nishikawa
- Europe: Thom Latimer, Joe Hendry, & Karaoui
- Latin America: Carlito, Zumbi, & Hop Hop Man
- Rest of the World: Rage, Bhupinder Gujjar, & Ali
That is an interesting mix of talent across the board. Dream Team versus USA seems like a strong candidate for the final. Psycho Clown is bitter rivals with Adonis, and Morrison is a top rudo as former AAA mega champion. The Canada team is a wild combination with Vampiro, Impact world champ Alexander, and PCO. I’m rooting for them to see interactions between Vamp and the French-Canadian Frankenstein. I hope AAA delivers some backstage promos.
Te presentamos al equipo "Canadá" para la @LuchaWorldCup. @vampiro_vampiro, @Walking_Weapon y @pcoisnothuman— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 25, 2023
Jalisco, México. pic.twitter.com/11pciZ0pTw
The women’s teams are:
- Mexico: Flammer, La Hiedra, & Sexy Star
- USA: Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, & Jordynne Grace
- Japan: Emi Sakura, Mayumi Ozaki, & Akino
- Rest of the World: Taya Valkyrie, Christi Jaynes, & Natalia Markova
Damn, the USA team is stacked. Kamille is the current one-time NWA women’s champ, Purrazzo has held women’s titles in Impact, AAA, and ROH, and Grace was a great Knockouts champion winning the Knockout of the Year award in 2022 before losing the strap to Mickie James recently. It will be interesting to see if Grace embraces any rudo behavior alongside her teammates. Kamille and Purrazzo will definitely have the attitude turned up to 11.
Who are you picking to win the men’s and women’s tournaments for the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup?
