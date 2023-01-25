AAA held a press conference to announce the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup on March 19 in Guadalajara. The list of talent includes wrestlers from AEW, Impact, NWA, DragonGate, Oz Academy, and Qatar Pro Wrestling.

The AAA Lucha Libre World Cup will be contested in a trios tournament format. The men’s teams are:

Dream Team : Alberto El Patron, Psycho Clown, & Hijo del Vikingo

: Alberto El Patron, Psycho Clown, & Hijo del Vikingo Mexico: Pentagon Jr., Taurus, & Laredo Kid

Pentagon Jr., Taurus, & Laredo Kid USA: John Morrison, Sam Adonis, & Christopher Daniels

John Morrison, Sam Adonis, & Christopher Daniels Canada: Vampiro, Josh Alexander, & PCO

Vampiro, Josh Alexander, & PCO Japan: Kuukai, La Estrella, & Takuma Nishikawa

Kuukai, La Estrella, & Takuma Nishikawa Europe: Thom Latimer, Joe Hendry, & Karaoui

Thom Latimer, Joe Hendry, & Karaoui Latin America: Carlito, Zumbi, & Hop Hop Man

Carlito, Zumbi, & Hop Hop Man Rest of the World: Rage, Bhupinder Gujjar, & Ali

That is an interesting mix of talent across the board. Dream Team versus USA seems like a strong candidate for the final. Psycho Clown is bitter rivals with Adonis, and Morrison is a top rudo as former AAA mega champion. The Canada team is a wild combination with Vampiro, Impact world champ Alexander, and PCO. I’m rooting for them to see interactions between Vamp and the French-Canadian Frankenstein. I hope AAA delivers some backstage promos.

The women’s teams are:

Mexico: Flammer, La Hiedra, & Sexy Star

Flammer, La Hiedra, & Sexy Star USA: Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, & Jordynne Grace

Kamille, Deonna Purrazzo, & Jordynne Grace Japan: Emi Sakura, Mayumi Ozaki, & Akino

Emi Sakura, Mayumi Ozaki, & Akino Rest of the World: Taya Valkyrie, Christi Jaynes, & Natalia Markova

Damn, the USA team is stacked. Kamille is the current one-time NWA women’s champ, Purrazzo has held women’s titles in Impact, AAA, and ROH, and Grace was a great Knockouts champion winning the Knockout of the Year award in 2022 before losing the strap to Mickie James recently. It will be interesting to see if Grace embraces any rudo behavior alongside her teammates. Kamille and Purrazzo will definitely have the attitude turned up to 11.

Who are you picking to win the men’s and women’s tournaments for the AAA Lucha Libre World Cup?