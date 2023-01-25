Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE knew it had to change plans for The Bloodline on RAW XXX even before SmackDown last week, which is why it was booked the way it was.

PW Insider says original plans called for Becky Lynch to beat Bayley in their Steel Cage match on Raw this week and then get jumped by Damage CTRL.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes Bobby Lashley has been pushing to redo The Hurt Business and the wheels are in motion for that to happen now.

Brian Cage’s contract with AEW is set to expire within weeks, says Fightful Select. They also say feelers were sent to gauge interest in WWE but it’s unclear what, if anything, came of that.

Stephen Amell says he’ll be at Royal Rumble in support of Cody Rhodes. There’s no word on if he’ll be involved in anything on the show.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you'd like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below.