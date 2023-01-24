WWE touts historic Raw XXX gate

Not convinced that Raw XXX, WWE’s celebration of 30 years of its iconic Monday night brand, was a big deal?

Maybe this will change your mind...

The @WWEUniverse in Philadelphia showed up and showed out last night #RAWXXX at @WellsFargoCtr had the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of #WWERaw! — WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2023

Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more. Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!

While the show drew criticism, notably for failing to showcase past or present women’s wrestling, it did feature WWE’s biggest angle, teed some things up for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, and generally deliver the megadose of nostalgia that always proves to be popular with the mainstream audience (and plenty of us internet types, too).

Ratings should be up as well, so it’s hard to classify Raw XXX as anything but a big success for WWE.

