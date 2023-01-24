Josh Wharton was back on Facebook Monday night (Jan. 23) with his latest update from the Pugh family in the wake of Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh’s tragic death last week.

The Ring of Honor legend was killed in a car accident that also seriously injured his two daughters. Wharton has primarily been focused on informing the public about the girls progress, but his latest video also covered Jay’s younger brother and tag team partner Mark.

The latest Being The Elite revealed that The Young Bucks and Christopher Daniels were in text communication with Mark around AEW’s show last Wednesday. Wharton has actually spoken to the younger Pugh/Briscoe brother, and in their latest conversation about a half hour before last night’s live stream, described him as “the most chipper I’ve ever heard him.” Wharton described the entire family as “upbeat” despite what they’re going though.

“The one thing that stuck out to me [from his talk with Mark], he said, ‘I can’t imagine going through this not being a believer.’ He, and you guys reading the Bible, realize that our time here on Earth is a small glimpse in our existence. [Mark] realizes that we’re going to see [Jay] again and he’s hoping to use this as a tool to motivate people to get into heaven with us, use Jamin’s untimely death as a witness almost to get people to come to heaven with him. “He sent a text that says, ‘GOD IS ON THE THRONE. That’s all I got bro.’ The man has been through a lot and he still has his faith. He’s going to carry on the Pugh and Briscoe name proudly.”

Wharton also noted that while he himself hasn’t spoken to anyone at AEW, ”according to the family, they’ve been nothing but top notch and supportive.”

As for the Pugh girls, news continues to trend in the right direction. Gracie, Jamin’s 12 year old daughter who her mother initially feared might be paralyzed, has sensation in her legs but hasn’t moved them below the knee. Her pain is “much more under control” and she’s been able to “play some games and watch movies throughout the day” when not working with physical and occupational therapists.

Gracie was also able to “spend a little quality time” with her younger sister Jayleigh. The nine year old had her feeding tube and a wound vac attached to her abdomen removed and is “able to eat and drink as much as she pleases.” That’s helped improve her mood as she works with therapists. Wharton said, “She now only has to worry about her braces and external fixation on her leg.”

In other news, to go along with the family fundraiser here, Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new shirt — 100% of the proceeds from which go to the Pughs. It’s available at their site, and Shop AEW.