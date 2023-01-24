Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WWE’s approached Steve Austin about facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, per Fightful Select. Sean Ross Sapp doesn’t know if Stone Cold agreed to the match, but heard Austin was offered “enormous” money. Prior to this, WWE’s offered Stone Cold a smaller money deal and at least one other “big name” opponent for this year’s ‘Mania.

Perhaps related, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that “most” of the people he talks to at WWE have been of the opinion The Rock wouldn’t have time to work WrestleMania 39 “for months”.

Speaking of time, Fightful says Raw XXX’s Becky Lynch/Bayley Steel Cage match was one of many things “trimmed” after The Bloodline trial went long. The Becky vs. Bayley segments were cut the most, as WWE was choosing between running an angle that gave them the option for a do-over later, or doing a cage match that only lasted a couple minutes.

In light of their segment on Raw last night, WrestleVotes tweeted a story about Undertaker and Bray Wyatt. Taker reportedly told Vince McMahon to “take care of” Bray after their match at WrestleMania 31: “Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter.”

Having The Usos defend the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team belts separately is a Triple H idea, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. A source told Dave Meltzer that “the hope is it makes fans think it’s more likely somebody beats them for one set of belts.”

The WON also says that a lot of New Japan stars have contracts coming up at the end of the month, and there have been discussions within WWE about trying to sign Jay White, Hikuleo, and Tama Tonga.

