Rumor Roundup: Raw XXX edition (Possible spoilers)

Raw XXX is more than just a scandalous sounding name that will net you some interesting search results. The 30th anniversary edition of WWE’s Monday night institution is also shaping up to be an eventful show with ramifications for this weekend’s Royal Rumble — and all the way through to April’s WrestleMania 39.

As such, there’s a lot of chatter about what is and isn’t going to happen in Philadelphia tonight (Jan. 23). This special edition of our Rumor Roundup feature is a way to put those various tidbits in one place and give you a chance to discuss them. Feel free to share anything you’ve heard or read in the comments (usual rumor caveats* apply)!

Raw XXX Rumors:

There were pitches to involve Undertaker in a segment between Bray Wyatt & LA Knight. Taker’s usual in-character costume/gear was shipped to the Wells Fargo Center for tonight’s show. (Fightful Select)

The Bloodline segment was changed from an Acknowledgement Ceremony for Roman Reigns to a the Trial of Sami Zayn because several members of the Samoan Dynasty couldn’t be there — but not the one fans have been suspecting. Wrestling Observer says this had nothing to do with The Rock pulling out or Vince McMahon changing things.

Instead, the original plan was scrapped when Roman’s father Sika and uncle Afa of the Wild Samoans couldn’t make the trip, and The Usos & Solo Sikoa’s father Rikishi had to cancel because he got ill.

Plans call for Kurt Angle to referee a match on the show. (Fightful)

There’s also a Legends Poker Tournament planned. The Million Dollar belt is on hand and will likely be used in relation to this. (Fightful)

Ron Simmons is backstage, so expect an APA scene or two. (Fightful)

WWE officials hoped to have Brock Lesnar on tonight’s show, but it’s unknown if he will be.

Despite reports saying he would be there, Booker T said on his Hall of Fame podcast that he’s still in Houston and won’t be at Raw XXX.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.