On Sunday in Yokohama, Keiji Muto performed as The Great Muta for the final time. He teamed with his old rival Sting & Sting’s AEW protege, reigning TNT champion Darby Allin. They main evented against KIRA, Hakushi, and Naomichi Marufuji.

Sting and Muta’s history goes back to their days together in WCW, and for Jan. 22’s The Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”, Pro Wrestling NOAH brought in the man who was Muta’s kayfabe father in WCW, The Great Kabuki. The foursome posed in the ring before the main event...

What a moment



The Great Muta with Sting, The Great Kabuki & Darby Allin #byebyeMUTA pic.twitter.com/ANCEpxs5S7 — Justin Ivey (@JustinIvey_) January 22, 2023

... which ended with Hakushi getting misted by Muta before taking a Scorpion Death Drop from the Stinger, then Darby’s Coffin Drop, and finally a Shining Wizard from 60 year old Muta. Afterwards before Sting & Allin helped Muta up the ramp, leaving him alone for a final mist.

Backstage, Sting hinted that this might be his “bye bye” to Japan. Allin said he’ll be back... but first he had to wheel Muta away. He’s pretty clearly this squad’s “young boy”, after all.

If that really is the end (“never say never”), the Muta character retires with a resume that includes major U.S. programs with Sting and Ric Flair, the All Japan Triple Crown, an NWA World Heavyweight title, and the IWGP Heavyweight Title, among other accolades.

That’s not it for the man beneath the Muta mask, though. It was set-up the day before at Wrestle Kingdom 17’s NJPW vs. NOAH show, and now the two promotions have annouced that Keiji Muto vs. Tetsuya Naito will headline their Feb. 21 show at the Tokyo Dome. This show will also feature the champion vs. champions matches teased on Saturday, as well as wrestlers from Dragon Gate, All Japan, Tokyo Joshi Pro, and DDT.

Here’s the card for a show that seems to be entitled Keiji Muto Grand Final — Pro Wrestling “Last” Love: