Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Even though there is a lot of speculation that Vince McMahon will make a television appearance on RAW XXX, multiple outlets indicate this is unlikely to occur.

PW Insider says Lita and Booker T are set to be at RAW XXX tonight in Philadelphia.

Fightful says the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight at Royal Rumble will include “neon elements.”

WWE has discussed bringing back both AOP and Paul Ellering, according to Fightful Select.

Video Game Chronicles and others report John Cena will be one of the cover stars of WWE 2K23. Reports are based on an alleged early posting to Microsoft’s online store which also listed a March 17, 2023 release date for the new edition of the game.

Colt Cabana’s been working as a producer for AEW recently, says the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.