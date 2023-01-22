AAA best of 2022 includes Meltzer 5 star match, mask vs. mask, & more!

You want lucha libre? AAA has lucha libre, and lots of it. AAA put together a compilation for the best fights from 2022.

The list includes:

Bandido & Jack Cartwheel vs. Heavy Metal & Laredo Kid vs. Abismo Negro Jr. Gringo Loco (starting at 4:28)

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship (starting at 29:52) (recap & highlights)

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix for the AAA Megacampeonato (starting at 1:06:15) (recap & highlights)

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (starting at 1:41:44)

Bandido, Laredo Kid, & Komander vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (starting at 2:03:09)

Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. in mask versus mask (starting at 2:28:28) (recap & highlights)

Vikingo versus Fenix earned the honor of 5 stars from noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. AAA had another 5 star match in 2022 which wasn’t included in the program. Meltzer gave high praise to Laredo Kid versus Vikingo (full match video) for cinco estrellas. The five-way double title bout was rated 4.75 stars, and the mask versus mask contest tallied 4.5 stars.

Enjoy!