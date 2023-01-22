 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AAA best of 2022 includes Meltzer 5 star match, mask vs. mask, & more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

You want lucha libre? AAA has lucha libre, and lots of it. AAA put together a compilation for the best fights from 2022.

The list includes:

  • Bandido & Jack Cartwheel vs. Heavy Metal & Laredo Kid vs. Abismo Negro Jr. Gringo Loco (starting at 4:28)
  • Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. Taurus for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship and the AAA Latin American Championship (starting at 29:52) (recap & highlights)
  • Hijo del Vikingo vs. Fenix for the AAA Megacampeonato (starting at 1:06:15) (recap & highlights)
  • Hijo del Vikingo vs. Taurus vs. Laredo Kid (starting at 1:41:44)
  • Bandido, Laredo Kid, & Komander vs. Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero (starting at 2:03:09)
  • Villano IV vs. Pentagon Jr. in mask versus mask (starting at 2:28:28) (recap & highlights)

Vikingo versus Fenix earned the honor of 5 stars from noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. AAA had another 5 star match in 2022 which wasn’t included in the program. Meltzer gave high praise to Laredo Kid versus Vikingo (full match video) for cinco estrellas. The five-way double title bout was rated 4.75 stars, and the mask versus mask contest tallied 4.5 stars.

Enjoy!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats