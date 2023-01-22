MLW Fusion recap: Jacob Fatu wins interpromotional dream match

MLW is in the dream match business, and they delivered a unique contest for episode 163 of MLW Fusion. Jacob Fatu was in the main event against DragonGate superstar Ben-K.

Alexander Hammerstone sat in on commentary. In the TV timeline, Fatu has a title shot in his pocket due to winning Battle Riot. In the current life timeline, Hammerstone versus Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship was announced for SuperFight on February 4 in Philadelphia. Fatu had his eye on Hammer during the contest to talk trash.

Ben-K entered as a golden playboy. Even though he was the smaller man, he didn’t shy away from Fatu. Ben-K actually steamrolled Fatu on a shoulder block to knock him loopy.

Ben-K also had an impressive jackhammer suplex off the turnbuckles.

Fatu’s combination of raw power and amazing agility was on full display for a double jump Arabian press moonsault.

Later, Fatu had more plans for something awesome. He placed an open chair by the ropes. Fatu went for a step-up springboard from the chair to the ropes, but a slip put the kibosh on that move. Even though Fatu clutched his knee on the fall, it didn’t seem to hinder him during the match.

For the finish, Fatu and Ben-K exchanged strikes in the center of the ring. Ben-K ran the ropes, and Fatu was ready to deliver a savate kick. Fatu seized the moment of opportunity for a pop-up Samoan drop and a double springboard moonsault to win.

Afterward, Fatu thanked Ben-K as a tough cat. Ben-K replied with gratitude. Fatu continued speaking about the Samoan Swat Team collecting gold in MLW. He plans to dog walk Hammerstone all over the arena when they return to Philly. The show closed with a staredown between champion and challenger.

Fatu and Ben-K put on a good battle. Ben-K was new to me, and he competed like a star on par with Fatu. He has the look with the gold flair, and he backed that up with strength in the ring. Ben-K left me wanting more matchups against other MLW wrestlers. Fatu is peaking against top competition as he gears up for the tough challenge of scaling Muscle Mountain. Hammerstone versus Fatu is going to be worth the wait.

Trish Adora defeated Gia Scott to open the show. Scott had an aggressive edge, while Adora got on track with submission holds. Scott blasted Adora with a ripcord elbow blow. Scott talked trash, then she ran the ropes into a vicious lariat from Adora. That was enough for Adora to earn the win.

Alec Price defeated TJ Crawford in a battle of middleweight prospects. Crawford controlled the flow as Price set up to rally with high-octane offense. Price turned the tide on a springboard blockbuster. He followed with a surprise kick to win.

The coolest highlight from that bout was Price vaulting onto the ropes for a springboard double stomp.

Both those matches were solid showcases. Adora should be setting up for a future title shot against Taya Valkyrie. That matchup has potential to be great. I’d also like to see Taya wrestle Scott down the line. Scott’s aggression would be interesting against La Wera Loca’s craziness. Price and Crawford both strut their stuff. Visually, they reminded me of Jordan Oliver and Davey Richards. One lanky high-flyer and one stout technician.

On the news tip, Sam Adonis is coming soon to MLW television. He’s been doing strong rudo work in AAA feuding with Psycho Clown.

Alicia Atout hosted a special edition of MLW Insider. She discussed Cesar Duran and Court Bauer working through their differences to put on a show in Tijuana for February 10. EJ Nduka came to terms with MLW after holding out for more money due to the danger of the Last Man Standing match against Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. This wasn’t mentioned on the show, but we now know that Hammerstone versus Nduka will air February 7 in the debut of MLW on the REELZ network.

