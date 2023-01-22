Two CMLL superstars jump ship for surprise debut in AAA

AAA pulled out a major surprise for their first show of 2023. During a TV taping in Queretaro on Saturday night (Jan. 21), two top stars from CMLL jumped ship in a shocking appearance. Negro Casas and Dalys are in the house. Atangana!

¡LA GRAN SORPRESA!



NEGRO CASAS Y DALYS LLEGAN A #LUCHALIBREAAA#LuchandoPorMéxico pic.twitter.com/TSnLVwLgCb — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) January 22, 2023

After the main event between Psycho Clown & Pentagon Jr. versus Sam Adonis & Daga, Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf crashed the ring for a rudo party to stomp the tecnicos. A pair of ‘fans’ wearing the Psycho Clown mask jumped the barricade to clean house. The masks were pulled off to reveal Negro Casas and Dalys. The live crowd went wild in response to the husband and wife duo joining AAA.

This is a huge shocker in the world of lucha libre. It is safe to assume that the news came as a surprise to CMLL. Negro Casas and Dalys wrestled for CMLL on Tuesday (Jan. 17) of last week, and Luchablog points out that they were advertised for shows in the coming week.

Negro Casas is currently scheduled to wrestle Monday in Arena Puebla and Tuesday in Arena Coliseo Guadalajara, so safe to say they didn't know this was coming. — luchablog (@luchablog) January 22, 2023

Negro Casas has been a top star in CMLL for decades. He held middleweight, welterweight, tag team, and trios championships in the promotion. Negro Casas was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1996 and was ranked #33 in the PWI 500 for 1999. Even at 63 years of age, he can still put on good matches. Dalys was the powerhouse of the women’s division in CMLL. She is a former world champion and held the belt for 983 days.

As Konnan is fond of saying, when you think you know the answer, he changes the question.

Bienvenidos La Leyenda Negro y

Dalys a ⁦@luchalibreaaa⁩ pic.twitter.com/fAymMFNWUl — Konnan (@Konnan5150) January 22, 2023

Are you pumped for Negro Casas and Dalys arriving in AAA? Who would you like to see them wrestle?