Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 41 results & Week 42 vote

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 15-21 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Hard To Kill might have wrapped up her Last Rodeo, but after claiming the Knockouts title for the fifth time, Hardcore Country proved she has a lot left in the tank.

The Intercontinental champion turned Braun Strowman’s chest into ground beef, and the former Ms. Riott turned the internet into an even bigger war zone than normal with her crimson mask.

Judgement Day’s big man was an iron man in Raw’s tag team gauntlet, and the Panama City Playboy is back, BAY BAY.

The Honorary Uce didn’t win his big match like the two AEW stars behind him in our latest Rankings did, but we’ll tune in to see what those three gents are doing any time.

AEW’s Cinnabon-loving rising star got points for delivering a classic with the Dragon, edging out a (possibly poll troll-driven) return to NXT for the Modern Day Maharaja.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 41

1. Mickie James

2. Gunther

3. Ruby Soho

4. Damian Priest

5. Adam Cole

6. Sami Zayn

7. Kenny Omega

8. Hangman Page

9. Konosuke Takeshita

10. Jinder Mahal

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the hubby of a certain recently retired Fashionista moved past a pair guys who haven’t gotten any points for a while (albeit for different reasons)...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 14

1. Sami Zayn - 137

2. Jon Moxley - 122

3. MJF - 83

4. Gunther - 57

5. Wardlow - 56

6. CM Punk - 54

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

9. Will Ospreay - 35

10. Orange Cassidy - 32.5

