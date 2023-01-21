Azucar! Shimmy shimmy ya, shimmy shimmy yo.

Rocky Romero won the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship from rival Volador Jr. That title was formerly known as the NWA World Historic Welterweight Championship. Romero showed who’s daddy by ending Volador Jr.’s 1,631-day reign.

The rivalry between Romero and Volador Jr. dates back to 2003. Romero’s CMLL debut was trios action against Volador Jr. That lit a spark as they met in the CMLL World Super Lightweight Championship tournament final to crown the inaugural titleholder. Romero took home the gold via flying armbar off the turnbuckles.

Check out the classic highlights of that championship contest.

After a pair of trios bouts won by Volador Jr.’s squad over the next few months in 2003, the rivals wouldn’t share a ring together until 2019 in NJPW. Volador Jr. was victorious once again. Romero finally returned to CMLL in 2022 for the International Grand Prix. Volador Jr. was the sole survivor to win that contest, and he pinned Romero along the way. Romero earned some bragging rights back by teaming with Mistico to defeat Volador Jr. & Lince Dorado to win the Copa Bicentenario tournament.

Despite the mixed results throughout their careers, Romero never forgot that he won their only singles matchup from back in 2003. Romero took it upon himself to persistently remind his rival with trash-talk that he is the daddy of Volador Jr. inside the ring.

Tensions exploded last week. CMLL paired Romero and Volador Jr. together against Mistico and Averno. The partnership combusted when Romero landed a tope con giro onto Volador Jr. on the outside after Mistico evaded as the target. With Volador Jr. down, Romero fought the odds to trap Averno in an armbar. Volador Jr. reentered the ring to dropkick Romero, and the two brawled despite being partners for this match. That led to promptly losing the contest.

In the aftermath, Volador Jr. challenged Romero to a bout to finish the evening. These flimsy challenges often happen at the end of CMLL shows with the rudo chickening out. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case this time. The commissioner okayed it, and the fans were treated to a bonus match.

Romero earned the win by shoving Volador Jr. into the referee, striking a low blow, and rolling up his opponent for the three-count. Romero then demanded a shot at Volador Jr.’s championship. Volador Jr. agreed with one condition. If Volador Jr. wins, then Romero gives him a hair versus hair match.

Enjoy the highlights from that contest last week.

The CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship bout took place Friday night (Jan. 20) from La Arena Coliseo in Mexico City. Due to technical difficulties with the Ticketmaster Live stream, CMLL decided to make the full show public for free on YouTube.

Romero versus Volador Jr. was the main event of the evening. One fall with no time limit. The champion was seconded by Magnus. The challenger had Oraculo as support. The luchadores battled for over twenty minutes. They worked a slower pace with emphatic moves to work the crowd. The high spot was Romero suplexing Volador Jr. off the barricade down to the floor.

Down the stretch, Romero connected on a super Sliced Bread. Volador Jr. kicked out on the cover. Romero arrogantly climbed the corner giving time for Volador Jr. to recuperate. Volador Jr. sprang up for a Spanish Fly. Romero kicked out on the cover. Romero came back for a back-to-belly piledriver. Kick out by Volador Jr. Romero worked for an armbar, but Volador Jr. powerbombed his way free. Volador Jr. executed a Mexican Destroyer, however, his finisher couldn’t keep Romero down for the count.

Volador Jr. climbed high in the corner. Romero leaped up for a flipping flying armbar down to the mat. Volador Jr. tapped out in defeat. Romero was the new champion by using the same armbar move as 20 years ago. CMLL commentary confirmed that Romero is indeed the daddy of Volador Jr. in the ring.

Romero rubbed in his win with a post-match promo. He declared himself as the new face of CMLL and squeezed the cheeks of his baby boy Volador Jr. When asked about hair versus hair, Romero shouted, “No! No! Never!” He won’t agree to that match until Volador Jr. beats him first.

Backstage, Romero spoke with Más Lucha about his championship victory. Azucar has a desire to take the CMLL World Historic Welterweight Championship worldwide defending it in NJPW, AEW, ROH, RevPro, and wherever else he wants.

CMLL has a pretty good feud brewing between Romero and Volador Jr. Romero has proven himself as kryptonite for Volador Jr. The tecnico will have to dig deep to figure out a way to conquer the rudo. This setting up for an epic hair versus hair challenge in the future, perhaps in the main event of the CMLL 90th Anniversary Show in September.

