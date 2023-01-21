Positive medical updates on Jay Briscoe’s daughters

Pugh family friend Josh Wharton was back on Facebook live last night (Jan. 20), sharing updates about the status of Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh’s daughters. 12 year old Gracie and 9 year old Jayleigh (aka JJ) were both seriously injured in the car accident that took their father’s life on Tuesday.

Thankfully, while “they both have a long road of recovery ahead of them”, things seem to be heading in a positive direction for both girls:

Gracie reportedly had a tough night on Thursday after Wharton’s first update on behalf of the Pughs, but had regained feeling in her lower extremities. Previously, she couldn’t sense anything below her thighs other than some tingling sensations in her feet. Now she’s making small movements with her legs, and was able to move around in a wheelchair for the first time since the accident. She’s also had her IV removed and will receive pain medication orally moving forward.

JJ’s pain is “on and off”, but she’s still on her IV and “spends most of her days sleeping.” She’s been fitted for a back brace, and also spent some time out of bed in a wheel chair. She isn’t eating or drinking on her own yet. But the medical team hopes to remove her feeding tube today.

Wharton said that Gracie & JJ’s older brother Gannon, their Uncle Mark, and grandfather Mike (aka “Papa Briscoe”) visited the girls for the first time on Friday.

The online fundraiser for the Pughs, which will help cover medical costs, is still open even though it’s exceeded its goal. For anyone uncomfortable donating over the internet, checks made out to “Pugh Family Benefit” can be mailed to the Bank of Delmarva (2245 Northwood Dr, Salisbury, MD 21801). A number of other fundraisers will be taking place in the community, with t-shirts and stickers for sale.

Condolence and get well cards can be sent to the family via Laurel High School (1133 S Central Ave, Laurel, DE 19956).