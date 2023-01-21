WWE and its roster continued to pay tribute to Jay Briscoe on SmackDown

Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh and his brother Mark never wrestled for WWE. But a whole lot of people who do worked with The Briscoes, and — like seemingly everyone who knew them — thought very highly of them.

It’s led to a surprising amount of recognition on the two episodes of television WWE’s put out since Pugh’s tragic death early Tuesday evening in Delaware. On the NXT broadcast that same night (Jan. 17), Shawn Michaels had play-by-play announcer Vic Joseph share the sad news with the audience on USA Network...

Vic Joseph sends prayers to Jay Brisco's family on NXT. pic.twitter.com/DLutjuQjHG — Austin (@rondarouseyszn) January 18, 2023

Something Michael Cole continued on the Jan. 20 SmackDown, as Viking Raiders Eric & Ivar wrestled with “Dem Boys” armbands.

Jay Briscoe pic.twitter.com/pP6psBgjMC — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 21, 2023

#DemBoysForever



Love you Jay, Love you Briscoes



Please help the Pugh family if you canhttps://t.co/2D7dPsONU6 pic.twitter.com/weZjgOU91G — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) January 21, 2023

Later in the show, Kevin Owens (who wrote a beautiful tribute to his late friend that you can read here... but you’ll probably want to have a tissue handy before you do) rocked a “Jay” version for his Royal Rumble contract signing with Roman Reigns.

And in a post-show “Digital Exclusive”, Hit Row’s Top Dolla included a few references to the 13 time Ring of Honor Tag champs in his interview. AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles didn’t work with Jay & Mark that I’m aware of, but they’re Maryland guys, and folks from the Mid-Atlantic stick together.

“Look, I ain’t no luchador, but I promise you, I’m from where Dem Boys mask up and tell you ‘Reach for the Sky’. And that’s where I learned to get it by any means necessary.”

These tributes could keep coming forever, and it still might not be enough.

R.I.P. Jay.