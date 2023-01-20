MLW to start second weekly show in new TV deal

MLW is making major league moves by signing a new TV deal to air a second weekly show.

MLW announced an agreement with REELZ to broadcast MLW Underground Wrestling on Tuesday nights at 10 pm ET. Underground is the brand used by MLW’s original programming from 2003, and now the title will return as MLW’s flagship program. It will be a two-hour block of MLW material with the second hour showcasing classic fights.

The debut of MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ kicks off February 7 with Last Man Standing between Alexander Hammerstone and EJ Nduka for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

MLW Underground Wrestling will be in addition to the weekly MLW Fusion series. Fusion streams Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV and hits the cable waves Saturday nights at 8 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

Congratulations to MLW on the new TV deal with REELZ, which has a reach of over 40 million homes. More wrestling on television benefits the industry as a whole with more places for wrestlers to work.

Will you be tuning in to MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ?

Here is the full press release about the announcement.