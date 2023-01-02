NFL mascot makes like Kevin Nash, gets similar result

The main event of 2001’s WCW SuperBrawl Revenge PPV was an overbooked mess, the exact kind of thing that led to the company being sold to Vince McMahon a few months later. But it did give us a wrestling meme for the ages* when Kevin Nash revealed he wasn’t really injured by the attack “CEO” Ric Flair & World champion Scott Steiner’s orchestrated on the go home episode of Nitro.

We bring this up because earlier this year, the mascot of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens injured his knee during a pre-season game. Poe’s buddies Edgar & Allen (get it?!?!**) filled in for him during the regular season. But with their Week 17 game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on national television in prime time, Poe had to at least make an appearance.

Odin’s favorite bird did more than just that, though. He made like Big Sexy to fire up the hometown crowd before a game with playoff implications for both teams.

Sadly (for Baltimore fans and corvid lovers everywhere, but not this Pittsburgh native and die hard Stillers fan), Poe’s trick didn’t work out any better for his squad than it did for Nash. And the Ravens can’t even blame Flair adding stipulations mid-match, or inteference by Naitch and Midajah!

At least they’re still guaranteed a spot in the playoffs after Pittsburgh’s come from behind 16-13 win. And they don’t have to leave town like Kev did.

* It actually gave us more than that, because this is also the segment where Big Poppa Pump accused Nash of using the leg cast to and “get the sympy of the people” .